FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, left, testifies during a House Natural Resources subcommittee oversight hearing on Antiquities Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. LePage, who once joked about using the guillotine to execute drug dealers, has announced a proposal this week to release an unknown number of “lower-risk” prisoners from the state’s correctional facilities. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo

Nation & World

May 24, 2017 11:40 PM

Maine's tough-on-crime talking governor to release inmates

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's Republican governor, who once joked about using the guillotine to execute drug dealers, has announced a proposal this week to release an unknown number of "lower-risk" prisoners from the state's correctional facilities.

State prisoner advocates are applauding Gov. Paul LePage's idea, while some fellow Republicans are questioning it.

Maine is seeing a drug crisis that state and law enforcement officials say is fueling crime and a rise in drug overdose deaths.

LePage says his plan is aimed at getting prisoners steady jobs. Some Republicans say they're worried about the impact it would have on local communities.

It's unknown when or how many inmates will be released, or from which prisons.

