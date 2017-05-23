Nation & World

Southeast Asian nations to coordinate against IS returnees

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia says Southeast Asian governments will hold a summit in August to coordinate against the security threat posed by homegrown Islamic militants returning from battlefields in Syria and Iraq.

Attorney-General George Brandis told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he and an Indonesian official will co-host the summit also attended by Malaysia, Philippines and New Zealand.

His co-host, Wiranto, who uses one name, is Indonesia's coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs. The summit is scheduled to be held in the Indonesian city of Manado in the last week of August.

Hundreds of militants are returning to their homes in the Asia-Pacific region as Islamic State fighters lose ground in Syria and Iraq. Officials fear that they will continue plotting to kill at home.

