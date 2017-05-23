Nation & World

Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Virgin Atlantic says a flight from Dubai to London was evacuated over a security threat.

Virgin said in a statement Tuesday that passengers onboard Flight No. VS401 at Dubai International Airport "have temporarily disembarked the aircraft for additional security checks."

Virgin says that "this is purely as a precautionary measure as the safety of our customers and crew is our No. 1 priority."

It called the threat against the Airbus A330 as "non-credible," without elaborating.

Dubai International Airport said the flight underwent additional security checks in "close cooperation with Dubai police and the airline." It said the plane should take off at 1:45 p.m.

The security incident comes after an explosion struck a concert Monday night in Manchester, England, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.

