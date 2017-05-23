Activists: Bahrain police raid Shiite cleric's town, 1 dead

FILE -- In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump's administration had approved a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the State Department under President Barack Obama. On Tuesday May 23, 2017, Bahrain police raided a town where a sit-in has been going on for months supporting a prominent Shiite cleric who had his citizenship stripped by the government. Activists and rights group warn Trump's embrace of Bahrain only will fuel the crackdown. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo