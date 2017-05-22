Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for calling for lynching

FILE- In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans. Mississippi Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona apologized on Monday, May 22, for saying Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments, only after his comment sparked broad condemnation in both states. The post was made after three Confederate monuments and a monument to white supremacy were removed in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo