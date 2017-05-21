A man watches a TV news program showing image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, published in the North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 22, 2017. North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile Sunday that can be harder for outsiders to detect before launch and later said the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un.
A man watches a TV news program showing image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, published in the North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 22, 2017. North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile Sunday that can be harder for outsiders to detect before launch and later said the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
Nation & World

May 21, 2017 11:41 PM

North Korea says ready to deploy, mass produce new missile

The Associated Press
TOKYO

North Korea says it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new medium-range missile capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases there following a test launch it claims confirmed the missile's combat readiness and is an "answer" to President Donald Trump's policies.

The missile tested on Sunday is believed to be capable of reaching Japan and several major U.S. military bases in the country.

The missile, a solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2," flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and reached a height of 560 kilometers (350 miles) before plunging into the Pacific Ocean. North Korea's media said that more missiles would be launched and that they're the country's answer to the Trump administration.

Trump, traveling in Saudi Arabia, had no immediate public comment.

