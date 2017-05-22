Trump: Israelis and Arabs share 'common cause' against Iran

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Sail boat will be sunk to become fishing reef Pause 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 0:55 Storm topples tree in Gulfport 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:13 Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss 0:51 Gulfport workers stand arrow sign up 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 2:01 Special Olympics bocce ball competitors inspire friends 0:54 Tips on how to stay fit after retirement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people.

