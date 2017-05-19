The Latest: Man charged with murder after NY vehicle carnage

A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
In this image made from video provided by Oscar Navarro Reyes, Richard Rojas is arrested after a fatal automobile accident on New York City's Times Square, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Authorities and witnesses said Rojas drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk.
Oscar Navarro Reyes via AP)
Oscar Navarro Reyes via AP)
A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after ploughing through a crowd of pedestrians at lunchtime on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Police do not suspect a link to terrorism and the driver was taken into custody to be tested for alcohol.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
In this image taken from video provided by WABC Eyewitness News, New York City Police officers escort Richard Rojas from the Midtown South Precinct station house in New York, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk running through the heart of Times Square on Thursday and mowed down pedestrians for three blocks, killing a teenager and injuring 22 others, before he was tackled by bystanders, authorities said.
WABC Eyewitness News via AP)
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Investigators look under a smashed car that sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after ploughing through a crowd of pedestrians at lunchtime on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Police do not suspect a link to terrorism and the driver was taken into custody to be tested for alcohol.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Emergency personnel treat a victim after a car ploughed through a crowd of pedestrians during lunchtime at New York's Times Square, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Police do not suspect a link to terrorism and the driver was taken into custody to be tested for alcohol.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
A smashed car, lower right, sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after ploughing through a crowd of pedestrians at lunchtime on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Police do not suspect a link to terrorism and the driver was taken into custody to be tested for alcohol.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Pedestrians try to get a look at a car crash while police officers push them back in Times Square in New York, Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
First responders assist one of the victims of a car crash, Thursday, May 18, 2017 in New York. A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk injuring dozens authorities and witnesses said.
Jacob Pearson
AP Photo
New York's Times Square is closed off by police vehicles following a car crash, lower right, Thursday, May 18, 2017. A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up the Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk injuring dozens authorities and witnesses said.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
Investigators works at the scene of a car crash, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York's Times Square. A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up the Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk injuring dozens authorities and witnesses said.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
A police officer inspects a car crash, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York's Times Square. A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up the Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk injuring dozens authorities and witnesses said.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
A woman is escorted from the scene of car crash on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Police do not suspect a link to terrorism and the driver was taken into custody to be tested for alcohol.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
