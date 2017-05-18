Indonesia arrests Japanese man in reptile smuggling

In this May 16, 2017 photo, custom officers show a pig-nosed turtle and a Japanese suspect, Naito Katsuhide, front right, during a press conference at the quarantine facility of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesian authorities have arrested a Japanese man who conservationists says is a major player in the illegal wildlife trade for attempting to smuggle more than 250 reptiles out of the country. AP Photo)