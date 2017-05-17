Police hold South African for trying Everest without permit

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, trekkers rest at Everest Base Camp, Nepal. A South African climber was in police custody in Nepal's capital Wednesday after he attempted to scale Mount Everest without obtaining the mandatory permit, an official said. Ryan Sean Davy from Johannesburg had been caught by a mountaineering official at the Everest base camp earlier this month and his passport was seized. He agreed to trek down the mountain and surrender to the Tourism Department in Kathmandu, where he was detained on Tuesday. Tashi Sherpa, File AP Photo