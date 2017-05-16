GOP runoff to replace SC's Mulvaney too close to call

FILE- In this July 8, 2015 file photo, Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, speaks in Columbia, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with deciding which mainstream Republican they'll choose as their pick to keep Mick Mulvaney's former seat in GOP control. Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman are up for election in Tuesday's GOP runoff in the 5th Congressional District. John Bazemore, File AP Photo