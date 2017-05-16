Conway disputes claim she's in it 'for the money'

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 file photo, Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during an interview outside the White House, in Washington. Conway says statements made by MSNBC hosts that she was only working for Trump for the hefty paycheck are untrue. On the Monday, May 15, "Morning Joe" show, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Conway told them she secretly disliked working for Trump and was only "doing it for the money." Evan Vucci, File AP Photo