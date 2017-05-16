Vegas police used neck hold amid national debate on maneuver

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2005 file photo shows the Venetian Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The death of an unarmed man after police squeezed his neck during a struggle to subdue him outside the Las Vegas Strip casino raised questions about the risks of the technique designed to restrict the flow of blood to the brain. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which led a push for use-of-force reforms after Las Vegas police were involved in 25 shootings in 2010, said Monday, May 15, 2017, it will seek a review of the training that allows officers to use the technique. Joe Cavaretta, File AP Photo