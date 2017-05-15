Australian minister calls for tougher rules on refugees

Australia's immigration minister has urged tougher refugee rules that would deport refugees who take vacations in countries where they claim to fear persecution.
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton last year canceled the protection visas of six Iranians after discovering they had returned to the homeland where they had claimed to fear for their lives.
But News Corp. newspapers reported Tuesday that all six were allowed to stay in Australia after they successfully appealed to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, a court that hears public complaints about government decisions.
The tribunal's rulings can also be appealed in civil courts in what Dutton described as a "legal roundabout" and an "endless cycle of decision reviews."
Dutton says the Australian system is "too generous" to asylum seekers and needs to be reformed.
