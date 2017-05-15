Nation & World

Talks to form new Dutch ruling coalition collapse

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Talks to form a four-party ruling coalition following March parliamentary elections in the Netherlands have collapsed over differences on migration policy.

Edith Schippers, the politician leading the negotiations, announced that the talks reached an impasse Monday, with migration policy proving a gap too wide for the parties to bridge.

The talks were between election winner the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Christian Democrats, the centrist D66 party and pro-environment party Green Left.

Leaders of the parties involved had said from the outset that it would be tough to bridge ideological differences.

Rutte will now have to start the hunt for coalition partners again.

