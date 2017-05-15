Nation & World

May 15, 2017 5:48 AM

Iranian state TV says gunmen killed 2 policemen in the south

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's state TV says gunmen opened fire on the police in the southern city of Ahvaz, killing two policemen.

Col. Ali Ghasempour, deputy police chief of the oil-rich Khuzestan province where Ahvaz is located, says the attack is under investigation.

The semi-official ILNA news agency says gunmen attacked a police station in Ahvaz on Monday morning, setting off a shootout that also wounded four policemen.

None of the reports identified the gunmen, who managed to escape and were said to be at large.

Ahvaz was the scene of a series of deadly bombings and shootouts blamed on Arab separatists living in the region.

