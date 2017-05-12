Pakistani police: 15 killed in bombing that wounded lawmaker

Pakistani police say bomb attack in southwestern Baluchistan province that wounded the deputy leader of the country's Senate killed 15 people and wounded up to 35 others.
Earlier, officials reported that the lawmaker, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, was lightly wounded along with several others when a powerful roadside bomb struck his convoy in the town of Mastung on Friday.
Later, senior police officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed that 15 people were killed in the attack and another 35 were wounded. He says at least one police officer was among those killed in the bombing.
He says the victims have been taken to hospital. Several were reported to be in critical condition.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.
A Pakistani government spokesman says a roadside bomb has targeted the convoy carrying the deputy leader of the Senate in the country's southwest, slightly wounding him and some of his party members.
The spokesman, Anwarul Haq Kakar, says the attack on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri's car and entourage took place in the town of Mastung in Baluchistan province on Friday. The wounded were taken to hospital.
Local TV stations broadcast footage showing Haideri's badly damaged car. From the hospital, the lawmaker told Pakistani Dunya news channel that he saw bodies at scene of the blast. No fatalities were immediately confirmed.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack. An investigation is underway.
Haider's extremist and pro-Taliban Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party is headed by Fazlur Rehman who is known for his anti-U.S. stance.
