10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:
1. TRUMP ALTERS ACCOUNT OF DECISION TO FIRE FBI CHIEF
The president declares he had planned to fire Comey all along, regardless of whether top Justice Department officials recommended the decision.
2. PANEL WILL REVIEW ALLEGED VOTER FRAUD
Trump signs an executive order creating the panel and building on his unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.
3. WHO'S BACKING AWAY FROM THE BOY SCOUTS
The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the U.S., is cutting some of its ties to the organization
4. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO PROBE POLICE SHOOTING OF TEXAS TEEN
The decision follows the killing by a white officer of a black 15-year-old who was a passenger in a car leaving an unruly party.
5. WHERE FREE SPEECH SEEMS TO BE FADING
In campus clashes from California to Vermont, many defenders of the First Amendment say they see signs that free speech is losing ground as a priority at U.S. colleges.
6. BRAZIL DECLARES END TO ZIKA HEALTH EMERGENCY
The move comes 18 months after a surge in cases of the virus drew headlines around the world.
7. WHY HEP-C VIRUS IS SPREADING
The heroin epidemic is driving up hepatitis C infections, with the biggest increase in people in their 20s, U.S. health officials say.
8. 'SERIOUS' NEGOTIATIONS TO FREE CAPTIVES
Nigeria's government is seeking the release of more than 110 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls and will exchange more detained members of Boko Haram for them if needed, an official says.
9. CLEAN-UP TARGETS PLASTIC WASTE IN OCEAN
A Dutch foundation says it will start getting rid of the huge area of floating junk known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch within the next 12 months.
10. SEAN SPICER OUT ON ASSIGNMENT
Missing your daily dose of Trump's chief spokesman? He's been on Navy Reserve duty.
