Nation & World

May 09, 2017 3:53 AM

Thai police arrest suspected British drug trafficker

The Associated Press
KOH SAMUI, Thailand

Thai police say they have arrested a British man wanted in his own country on a drug trafficking conviction.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau says 47-year-old Jonathan Michael Moorby was detained in a joint operation with Interpol on an island in southern Thailand.

Police said Tuesday that Moorby had fled England before a court sentenced him to 15 years in prison for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines.

Police said they will charge Moorby with possession of a fake passport and illegal entry into Thailand before he is deported to Britain.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos