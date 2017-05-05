Nation & World

May 05, 2017 3:09 AM

Russia: Syria deal bans US-led coalition aircraft

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's representative at the Syria talks says the "de-escalation zones" will be closed to military aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition.

Alexander Lavrentyev's comments Friday come a day after talks in Kazakhstan where Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish the zones in Syria. Under the Russian plan, President Bashar Assad's air force would halt flights over the designated areas across the war-torn country.

Lavrentyev, whose remarks were carried by Russian news agencies, said U.S.-led coalition aircraft would be able to operate against the Islamic State group in specific areas, but the "de-escalation zones" were now closed to their flights.

The agreement is the latest attempt to reduce violence in the Arab country. But the full details of the proposal were not made available and prospects for its success appeared bleak.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos