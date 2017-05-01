Nation & World

May 01, 2017 10:16 PM

2017 James Beard restaurant and chef award winners

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The winners of the 2017 James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards announced Monday are:

___

NATIONAL RESTAURANT AND CHEF AWARDS

— Best New Restaurant

Le Coucou in New York

— Outstanding Baker

Mark Furstenberg of Bread Furst in Washington

— Outstanding Bar Program

Arnaud's French 75 Bar in New Orleans

— Outstanding Chef

Michael Solomonov of Zahav in Philadelphia

— Outstanding Pastry Chef

Ghaya Oliveira of Daniel in New York

— Outstanding Restaurant

Topolobampo in Chicago

— Outstanding Restaurateur

Stephen Starr of Starr Restaurants in Philadelphia

— Outstanding Service

Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York

— Outstanding Wine Program

Canlis in Seattle

— Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professiona

Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton, Delaware

— Rising Star Chef of the Year

Zachary Engel of Shaya in New Orleans

___

RESTAURANT DESIGN AWARDS

— 75 Seats and Under

Firm: AvroKO

Designers: Kristina O'Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie and Greg Bradshaw

Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

— 76 Seats and Over

Design Firm: Meyer Davis

Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis and Katie McPherson

Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

—Design Icon

Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant

New York

___

REGIONAL CHEF AWARDS

—Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago

—Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Greg Vernick of Vernick Food and Drink in Philadelphia

—Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Kevin Nashan of Sidney Street Cafe in St. Louis

—Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Marco Canora of Hearth

—Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley of Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine

—Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Gabrielle Quinonez Denton and Greg Denton of Ox in Portland, Oregon

—Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Rebecca Wilcomb of Herbsaint in New Orleans

—Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Steven Satterfield of Miller Union in Atlanta

—Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Hugo Ortega of Hugo's in Houston

—Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Corey Lee of Benu in San Francisco

___

America's Classics

—Bertha's Kitchen, Charleston, S.C.

Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley

—Gioia's Deli, St. Louis

Owner: Alex Donley

—La Taqueria, San Francisco

Owner: Miguel Jara

—Sahadi's, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Owners: Christine Sahadi Whelan and Ron Sahadi

—Schultz's Crab House, Essex, Md.

Owners: Chrissy Burkman, Stephanie Kell, Jason McKinney, Michelle McKinney, Robert A. McKinney Jr. and Stephan McKinney

___

Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America

—Roger Berkowitz

President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods

Boston

—Suzanne Goin

Multiple James Beard Award-winning chef and restauranteur

Los Angeles

—Evan Kleiman

Culinarian; Host of KCRW's "Good Food"

Los Angeles

—Michel Nischan

Multiple James Beard Award-winning chef; Founder, president and CEO of Wholesome Wave

Bridgeport, Conn.

—Rajat Parr

Domaine de la Cote

Lompac, Calif.

___

Humanitarian of the Year

Denise Cerreta of One World Everybody Eats in Salt Lake City

___

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nora Pouillon of Restaurant Nora in Washington

