April 28, 2017 4:21 AM

Nigeria says president still in charge amid health concerns

The Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria

Nigeria's government is again trying to reassure citizens over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari even while acknowledging that he spends most of his time working from home.

A statement by the president's office late Thursday responds to concerns after the head of one of Africa's largest economies missed a meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The 74-year-old Buhari earlier this year alarmed Nigerians with a medical leave of a month and a half in London and few details on what was ailing him. His absence led to some calls for his replacement.

Buhari returned to work in mid-March. Thursday's statement says that "as eager as he is to be up and about, the president's doctors have advised on his taking things slowly."

The statement says Buhari remains in charge.

