Nation & World

April 28, 2017 4:13 AM

Iran summons Pakistani envoy over attack on borders guards

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's foreign ministry has summoned the Pakistani envoy to protest an attack on Iranian guards near the border with Pakistan that left nine dead.

The Friday report said the Iranian side demanded "essential and serious" action by Pakistan to punish the "terrorists" and applying measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Iran says the attackers opened fire Wednesday from the Pakistan side on the guards and killed nine. An earlier report put the death toll at 10. Three others were injured.

The area in southeast Iran is the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and the Sunni militant group Jaish-ul-Adl, as well as armed drug traffickers. It lies on a major drug smuggling transit route.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos