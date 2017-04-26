Nation & World

April 26, 2017 2:43 AM

Saudi novelist wins prestigious prize for Arab fiction

The Associated Press
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

A Saudi novelist has won what is considered to be the region's top literary award for Arab fiction for a book about the trials and tribulations of a man on a journey of self-revelation through Andalusia in the 12th century during a turbulent period of history.

Mohammed Hasan Alwan was awarded the International Prize for Arab Fiction on Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi, the 10th annual winner of the prize.

Alwan will received a $50,000 cash prize and get to have his book translated into English under the title "A Small Death."

The prize is run with the support of the Booker Prize Foundation and funded by Abu Dhabi's Tourism and Culture Authority.

Alwan was born in Saudi Arabia and resides in Toronto, Canada. He has published five novels.

