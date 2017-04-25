Nation & World

April 25, 2017 8:41 AM

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of season

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of this season.

Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR's most popular driver award. He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500.

Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR's second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.

Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.

He's also been plagued by concussions and missed half of last season after suffering yet another one. He's become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.

