San Diego schools launches effort against Islamophobia

One of the nation's largest school districts has launched a campaign against Islamophobia, drawing praise and criticism.
The San Diego Unified School District's multiyear plan includes a letter addressing Islamophobia to staff and parents of its 132,000 students. The letter is expected to be drafted and sent before Ramadan begins in late May. The district is also reviewing internal staff calendars to make sure Muslim holidays are recognized.
The plan drew little attention when the board approved it 4-0 on April 4. Public comments from staff and community members were uniformly positive. Pushback gradually spread on the internet and social media, with written attacks on Islam and the Council on American-Islamic Relations
