Nation & World

April 25, 2017 12:42 AM

Turkey hits Kurdish areas in Iraq's Sinjar, northeast Syria

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's military says its warplanes have carried out airstrikes against what it says are Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria.

A military statement says the targets that were hit in the early hours of Tuesday were located on the Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq and also in a mountainous region in Syria.

The statement says the operations were conducted to prevent the infiltration of Kurdish rebels, weapons, ammunition and explosives from those areas into Turkey.

Ankara says members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, are finding sanctuaries in neighboring Iraq and Syria, among those countries' own Kurdish minorities.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties.

Turkey has long claimed Iraq's Sinjar region was becoming a hotbed for PKK rebels.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos