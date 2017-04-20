Nation & World

April 20, 2017 12:57 AM

Thai police: Attacks kill 2 suspected insurgents in south

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

More than a dozen grenade and bomb attacks in southern Thailand killed two suspected insurgents whose explosives detonated unexpectedly, authorities said Thursday.

Eight civilians and officials were wounded in the Wednesday night violence, said Pramote Prom-in, a spokesman for Thailand's Internal Security Operations Command. He identified the dead as "insurgent operation leaders."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which targeted police stations and checkpoints in Muslim-majority provinces in Thailand's deep south.

Southern Thailand has been in the grip of a separatist insurgency in this predominantly Buddhist country for years. About 7,000 people have been killed since the conflict flared in 2004. The insurgents regularly carry out bombings and assassinations against government targets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos