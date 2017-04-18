Nation & World

April 18, 2017 2:31 PM

1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in downtown Fresno, California

The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif.

Emergency officials say a shooting has killed one person and injured two others in downtown Fresno.

Dan Lynch of Fresno County Emergency Medical Services says the two wounded by gunfire have been transported to hospitals.

Fresno city spokesman Mark Standriff says county offices are on lockdown, and people have been urged to shelter in place. Few other details were immediately known.

Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper (http://bit.ly/2oK6Vzc ) that the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.

Wolf says the charity doesn't believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities. She says the charity is working with police to provide information.

