Nation & World

April 17, 2017 2:12 AM

Classes to resume a week after shooting at California school

The Associated Press
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is reopening.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary will resume Monday, a week after the killings.

Security will be tightened, and counselors will be made available for students and staff.

North Park has been closed since April 10, when a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded went home from a hospital on Sunday. He and the boy who died were standing near their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been unsuccessfully trying to convince Smith to resume the relationship following a breakup just weeks into their marriage.

