April 14, 2017 7:32 AM

Palestinian kills British tourist in Jerusalem

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Police and hospital officials say a Palestinian man has stabbed to death a British woman in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center said the woman died soon after she was rushed there following the attack on Friday.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the man attacked the tourist in her early 20s as she traveled on the light rail near Jerusalem's Old City. The area was packed with Christians celebrating Good Friday and Jews celebrating Passover.

Media reports say the Palestinian stabbed her multiple times.

