Nation & World

April 12, 2017 1:41 AM

Judge to rule on request to certify innocence in '57 killing

The Associated Press
SYCAMORE, Ill.

A 77-year-old Washington state man hopes an Illinois judge will help eliminate a stain on his reputation by formally declaring he's innocent of a 7-year-old girl's kidnapping and killing in 1957.

A DeKalb County judge is expected to rule Wednesday on whether to grant Jack McCullough a certificate of innocence. Getting one would also enable McCullough to sue Illinois for damages for wrongly convicting him in 2012 of Maria Ridulph's killing.

A then-prosecutor concluded last year that evidence backed McCullough's alibi he'd been 40 miles away when Maria disappeared. A judge agreed, ordering McCullough's release after serving four years of a life sentence.

McCullough said at a hearing last week his reputation isn't restored. He says he's "been put forward as a monster" and that people still think he's one.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos