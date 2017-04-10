Poland marks anniversary of president's death in plane crash

Wreath-laying ceremonies have opened Poland's state observances of the seventh anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and 94 others.
Poland's ruling party is led by Kaczynski's twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who insists on regular commemoration of one of the nation's worst tragedies, and on honoring the late president.
Early Monday, President Andrzej Duda and Marta Kaczynska, the late presidential couple's daughter, laid flowers at their marble tomb in Krakow.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski placed flowers at Warsaw's presidential palace shortly after 08:41 a.m., the time when the plane crashed on April 10, 2010.
Kaczynski and the delegation had been flying to Russia to pay tribute to Polish officers killed there by the Soviet secret police during World War II.
Comments