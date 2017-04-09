The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break Pause

1:05 Biloxi Black Beach Weekend traffic

0:55 Ocean Springs homeowner wanted to "maximize the view”

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:53 Weed World lollypops on the street in Biloxi

1:47 Soul food throwdown during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend

1:24 Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo

1:31 Patients of Dr. Millette won't meet hospital one-on-one

1:15 Spring Breakers get down on the beach in Biloxi