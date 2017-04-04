School board members who backed transgender student elected

Some Chicago suburban school board members who agreed to a policy allowing a transgender student to use the girls' locker room have won re-election to the board.
The Palatine Township High School District 211 policy allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms of the gender they identify with prompted opposition from some parents. Three opponents ran for the school board. Unofficial results late Tuesday show two incumbents and a former member supporting the transgender policy were elected.
More than 50 families calling themselves Parents for Privacy are suing the district in federal court, saying the transgender policy violates other students' privacy rights.
The three challengers supported the lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2nzPY8E ) the opponents drew financial support from a donor who has given millions to conservative causes.
