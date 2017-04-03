Keuchel, Correa lead Astros over Mariners 3-0

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive Pause

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

0:52 U.S. Navy Leap Frogs land at Long Beach High

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

0:58 The Band Perry meets Josh Williams

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab