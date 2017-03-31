Juneau resident catches avalanche, waterfalls on phone

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

1:12 Edgewater Mall adds lots more fun

1:41 Mississippi Bicentennial South kicks off with a tribute to the blues

2:12 Ocean Springs boutique hotel

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:39 Poplarville native Glen Day has strong round at MGRC

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says