'Wonder Woman' wows, Affleck makes appearance at CinemaCon

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:19 John Daly impressed with Fallen Oak golf course

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:45 Former Mississippi State baseball player knows how tough AA ball can be

2:42 A dog transforms a man’s life

1:18 How and where to park for the Bicentennial Celebration

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says