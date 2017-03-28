Lawyer disputes circumstances of shooting by federal agent

2:52 Police record themselves conspiring to retaliate against protester Pause

1:28 This island in Pascagoula has an interior like quicksand

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano