Vegas casino owner no longer has to sweat $1M payout

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:40 Pinkston Music last notes are sweet ones

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

2:16 Historic Jackson County log cabin makes a move

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission