AP Exclusive: Orly video shows attacker rushing soldier

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times Pause

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

7:13 Punta Gorda police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss