Chuck Berry's music helped define the modern teenager

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting Pause

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:10 Jackson County students float their boats

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:47 Age and illness won't keep Maxine Nelson, 79, from the gym