Daughter of late Iran president gets 6-month prison sentence

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work Pause

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

1:10 Jackson County students float their boats

1:47 Age and illness won't keep Maxine Nelson, 79, from the gym

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:47 State gymnastics competition requires dedication and discipline

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.