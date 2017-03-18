Syrian rebels begin evacuation from besieged neighborhood

1:10 Jackson County students float their boats Pause

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch

1:47 State gymnastics competition requires dedication and discipline

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:47 Age and illness won't keep Maxine Nelson, 79, from the gym

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer