Woman accused of husband's insurance killing gets 12 years

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. Pause

1:12 The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

1:47 Age and illness won't keep Maxine Nelson, 79, from the gym

2:59 Biloxi Shuckers co-owner says he isn’t welcome in his stadium

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch

1:14 Hear about a DUI crackdown

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'