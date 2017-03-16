The Latest: Possible 2nd attacker sought in France shooting

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

2:59 Biloxi Shuckers co-owner says he isn’t welcome in his stadium

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck

1:55 Ralph Reed, 80, is on a mission to copy entire Bible word for word

1:15 Spring Breakers get down on the beach in Biloxi

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch