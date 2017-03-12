AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye cry during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea. In a historic ruling Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil, worsened an already-serious national divide and led to calls for sweeping reforms.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, photo, Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP) supporter celebrates as their party leads in state elections in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh states in New Delhi, India. India's governing Hindu nationalist party is heading for major victories in key state legislature elections that are seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly 3-year-old rule.
In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, photo, bereaved family members bow in front of the altar for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the national memorial service in Tokyo. Japan marked on Saturday the sixth anniversary of the 2011 disaster in which more than 18,000 people died or went missing.
Koji Sasahara, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, photo, women carry umbrellas as they march during a rally marking International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines. Women all over the world mark the women's day with protests and rallies to highlight the role of women in society. In the Philippines, the protesters urged President Rodrigo Duterte to address the pressing problems of lack of food, jobs and peace instead of killings and violence.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, an Indian widow smeared with colors play Holi at the Gopinath temple, in Vrindavan, 180 kilometers
112 miles) south-east of New Delhi, India. Up to just a few years ago the festival was forbidden for Hindu widows. Like hundreds of thousands of observant Hindu women, they would have been expected to live out their days in quiet worship, dressed only in white, with their very presence being considered inauspicious for all religious festivities.
In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, Tibetan women throw barley flour in the air during the 58th anniversary of the failed uprising in the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959, in Kathmandu, Nepal. The uprising of the Tibetan people against the Chinese rule was quelled by Chinese army forcing the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and hundreds of Tibetans to come into exile.
Niranjan Shrestha, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, Indonesian youths share cold drinks near a mural depicting an elderly woman painted by British artist Gabriel Pitcher at a slum in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
Binsar Bakkara, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, South Korea's Lee Dae-ho is hit by a pitch off Taiwan's pitcher Pan Wei-lun during the second inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, hospitality staff hold signs to guide delegates as they leave following a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates from around the country are gathered at the Chinese capital for the annual legislature meetings.
In this Sunday, March 5, 2017, photo, hospitality staff pose for photos on Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Dressed in vermillion coats, colorful scarves and high-heeled boots, the well-coiffed young women accompany delegates to China's rubberstamp legislature to the Great Hall of the People then hold signs up to guide them back to their buses. In between, the women move on to the equally important tasks of taking selfies and posing for painstakingly composed group photos.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, photo, a nomadic Gujjar girl plays on a horse cart after collecting bricks on the outskirts of Jammu, India. The Gujjar tribal communities are considered by some to be economically and socially backward and the lack of care by the state government has led to resentment amongst the community. The tribe moves to the plains from the hills to escape the cold winters.
Channi Anand, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, the North Korean flag is seen behind barbed wire on top of a wall at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia's prime minister said Wednesday that relatives of the half brother of North Korea's ruler may be too scared to help police investigating his mysterious poisoning death in Kuala Lumpur.
Vincent Thian, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, photo, art painting "The Slavs in Their Original Homeland" as part of "The Slav Epic" painted by Czech artist Alfons Mucha is displayed during the media preview of the exhibition at the National Art Center in Tokyo. According to the organizer, the exhibition is the first time in the world all 20 pieces have been showed together outside of the Czech Republic. The exhibition will run from March 8 till June 5, 2017.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, protesters react after hearing the Constitutional Court's verdict during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea. In a historic ruling Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil, worsened an already-serious national divide and led to calls for sweeping reforms.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, March 11, 2017 photo, protesters set off fireworks during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean police on Saturday braced for more violence between opponents and supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye, who was stripped of her powers by the Constitutional Court over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into a political turmoil.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
