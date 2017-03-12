Death toll in Guatemala children's shelter fire rises to 40

A man holds up a Guatemalan national flag stained with fake blood during a protest demanding justice for the girls who perished in the youth shelter fire, in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City, Saturday, March 11, 2017. A key Guatemalan official was ordered not to leave the country Saturday as the death toll rose to 39 girls in a fire that began when mattresses were set ablaze during a protest by residents of the youth shelter.
Luis Soto
AP Photo
People gather during a protest demanding justice for the girls who perished in the youth shelter fire, in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City, Saturday, March 11, 2017. A key Guatemalan official was ordered not to leave the country Saturday as the death toll rose to 39 girls in a fire that began when mattresses were set ablaze during a protest by residents of the youth shelter.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A man holds a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "In Guatemala there is no president," during a protest demanding justice for the girls who perished in the youth shelter fire, in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City, Saturday, March 11, 2017. A key Guatemalan official was ordered not to leave the country Saturday as the death toll rose to 39 girls in a fire that began when mattresses were set ablaze during a protest by residents of the youth shelter.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
People carry the coffin of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, to the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Relatives sit next to the coffin of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, inside her mother's home in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
People help Gloria Perez as she begins to faint during the burial of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay who died in a fire at a children's shelter, at the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
People carry the coffin of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, to the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A Christian preacher prays next to the coffin of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, inside her mother's home in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
People attend the burial of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, at the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A man plays an electric keyboard piano during the wake for 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, at her mother's home in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
