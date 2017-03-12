South Korea's ousted leader leaves presidential palace

0:42 Pass Christian St. Patrick's Day Parade Pause

0:53 Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

2:54 Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team send final gift to their Gulfport fan

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life