California eases conditions at death row disciplinary unit

California has settled a lawsuit alleging mistreatment of death row inmates who were kept in solitary confinement for years only because of their purported gang affiliations.
The lawsuit says one inmate was kept there for 26 years and two others more than a decade.
The settlement obtained by The Associated Press says the state no longer will keep inmates in the center just for being gang members. Inmates can still be sent to the windowless cells if they are considered an immediate danger.
About 100 inmates were held when the lawsuit was filed in 2015. The number has since dropped to less than 10.
